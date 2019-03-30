Four Oregon lawmakers representing parts of Linn and Benton counties held a town hall meeting Saturday at Linn-Benton Community College’s Albany campus, and the most common questions involved proposals to create new gun laws, eliminate nonmedical exemptions to public school vaccine requirements and tax carbon emissions.
Reps. Shelly Boshart Davis, a Republican from Albany; Mike Nearman, a Republican from Independence who represents parts of Benton County; Marty Wilde, a Democrat who represents part of central Linn and Lane counties; and Sen. Sara Gelser, a Democrat who represents Albany and Corvallis, took questions at the event.
The first question of the day was directed at Gelser: A Corvallis resident resident asked her the purpose of the U.S. Constitution's Second Amendment.
Gelser said the amendment’s meaning was stated in its text: to guarantee the right to own a firearm. However, she added that she believed there could be restrictions on that right, such as for people who have been convicted of a crime or are found by a court to be dangerous.
“The important thing is that it is based on behavior and not their characteristics,” she said.
Another asked about specifics of a proposed omnibus gun bill, Senate Bill 978, but the legislators said some of those specific points had already been changed by amendments and could be changed further.
Gelser also addressed a woman concerned that she could be charged with a felony if her gun were stolen and used in a crime or she if carried it while dropping a friend off at the airport. Gelser said the bill creates some violation level charges, and possibly a single misdemeanor level charge, but nothing at the felony level.
Gelser also said she didn’t think it was unreasonable to require that guns kept in a house be stored in a safe.
“This is about being responsible for your property, just as you would your car.”
Nearman said he was unlikely to support the bill because gun ownership is a civil right.
“We wouldn’t have a background check on free speech," he said, calling the bill "a pretty profound attack on our rights.”
Boshart Davis said she tends to favor positive incentives rather than negative ones, such as creating a tax credit for people who get a gun safe.
Boshart Davis addressed House Bill 3063, which removes a parent’s ability to decline immunizations required for school enrollment without a medical diagnosis. She said she was leaning toward voting against the bill.
“It’s not the government’s place to mandate a vaccine,” she said.
Wilde, who is co-sponsoring the bill, said parents aren’t mandated to get their children vaccines unless they want to enroll them in public school. Home-schooled students or students who go to online schools would not be required to get vaccines, he said.
“It’s important our schools don’t become places diseases spread,” he said.
He said most alternative vaccine schedules, which administer vaccines but over a longer period of time, would have kids ready to enroll for school by kindergarten. He added that if kids have started a vaccine series that requires multiple doses, they would be allowed to attend school.
Nearman had a slightly different take on the bill: “I’m not against vaccines, I think they work, but we have thousands of illegal aliens coming into our schools from Third World countries,” he said. “Is that maybe a greater threat than unvaccinated kids?”
Boshart Davis, who is on the Joint Committee on Carbon Reduction, also took some questions on House Bill 2020, the carbon tax bill. She said most people in the Legislature believe climate change is worth addressing, but it’s a nationwide and global problem that Oregon can’t address alone. She added that attempts to address it could have impacts on the state economy.
She added that it’s hard to speak about specifics of the bill at this point, because it's a 100-page bill that had 60 amendments to it added last week. However, she said one of the things she does like about the bill is that many of the amendments are designed to help rural Oregon and were created with an understanding that people in rural areas need to drive more.