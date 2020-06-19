Legislators remember the late Rep. Vic Gilliam of Silverton

Gilliam often was teased about his physical attractiveness. He was a part-time actor, mostly in commercials and training films. He appeared as a minor-league baseball team owner in an episode of “Leverage” filmed in Portland and broadcast in 2010.

Other leaders weighed in:

• Gov. Kate Brown: "Vic will always be remembered as a stand-up state representative in the Oregon Legislature who was well respected on all sides of the political spectrum. He was a fighter who battled ALS. Rep. Gilliam was known to be a true statesman who also brought kindness, levity, and humor to compassionate work. Vic's legacy will live on in the Capitol and throughout Oregon. Dan and I send our love to Vic's wife and their kids during this time."

• Rep. Rick Lewis, R-Silverton, a former police chief and mayor who succeeded Gilliam: "We lived in the same town and had the opportunity to speak at many of the same events, him as a state representative and me as mayor. I always admired his sense of humor and his deep commitment to public service. Our community has lost a good friend. My prayers are with his family.”