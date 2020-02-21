Legislation introduced to advance deal between timber and environmental interests

The goal is to have both sides, which have been fighting in Oregon’s forests and courtrooms for upward of two decades, come together to work on a habitat conservation plan that applies to state and private forestlands. The plan would give some certainty to timber owners moving forward and would meet long-term goals for protecting ecosystem and wildlife.

Committee members heard from three people during the bill’s first public hearing Thursday. That included Gina Zejdlik, the governor’s deputy chief of staff; Bob Van Dyk, policy director for the Wild Salmon Center and representative of the environmental groups, and Greg Miller, representative of the coalition of timber companies.

“Over the years, we've been on the opposite side of major timber interests,” Van Dyk said. “So today it's my pleasure to be on the same side of the table as Greg and asking you to support this legislation.”

According to Miller, those responsible for aerial spraying of pesticides would be required to report to the Forest Activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System by 7 p.m. the day before. The system would then prompt an email to those who have registered with the program within one mile of the location where spraying is set to take place. They would have to report back on the completion of the spraying mission as well.