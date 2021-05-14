Legislation bars 'gay panic' defense in Oregon murder cases

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.

Power, a lesbian, is one of four House chief sponsors of the bill.

So is Rep. Rob Nosse, D-Portland, who has identified himself as gay for 30 years. He said he considered himself lucky that he was unable to think of a negative long-term consequence to himself or his husband for being gay.

"But I know that is not true for every LGBT person in our state and country," he said.

Nosse described the 2020 death of Rhone-Stevens.

"When we finally see justice for her murder, we want to ensure that we can show up to the courtroom and her memory is not insulted by someone trying to use the panic defense for her death," he said.

Also a chief sponsor is Rep. Janeen Sollman, D-Hillsboro, who said transgender women of color are more likely to be the targets of violence.

"Many of these attacks are motivated by nothing other than the victim's gender or orientation," she said. "I have heard from constituents, friends and family on how important the passage of this bill is to them," including a nephew who sent her a text message.

"I was proud to say to him that I do know," she said.