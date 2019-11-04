A Bonneville Power Administration archaeologist will discuss the latest information on Native American mounds in the mid-valley in a free lecture in Corvallis this week.
Tia Cody will share insights from LIDAR imaging of mounds built by the Kalapuya people at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. Seating is limited, and doors open at 6 p.m.
Thousands of Kalapuya mounds dotted Linn and Benton counties before European settlement. Most have been destroyed by agriculture and development, but some remain intact, mostly along the Marys River and generally hidden from view.
Cody’s talk is the second in the year’s Champinefu Lecture Series. The lectures honor the Ampinefu band of the Kalapuya people, who lived for thousands of years in the vicinity of what is now Corvallis. They called their homeland Champinefu.
Topics and speakers are selected by the Cultural Resources Department of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.