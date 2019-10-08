The Champinefu Series, sponsored by the Spring Creek Project and the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, will begin with the Kalapuya Text II Project Lecture by Jedd Schrock.
The presentation will be held at 7 p.m. today in the Starker Theater Auditorium at the Majestic Theatre, 115 NE Second St., Corvallis.
Schrock, linguist and author for the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde, was commissioned to translate interviews never before published of native speaking Kalapuyas in the mid-Willamette Valley. The interviews that were held include stories that have been passed down through the tribe. Schrock will share what was revealed about the Kalapuya from working on the translations.
Admission is free, with no seat reservations or tickets needed to attend. Doors will open for seating at 6 p.m. For more information visit http://oregon2.sierraclub.org/marys-peak.