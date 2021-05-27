Lectern (May 27)

Thursday
“Promoting Safe Field-Based Research,” 11 a.m., Zoom. A web panel discussion about prevention of sexual harassment and assault in the field featuring Melissa Cronin, a doctoral candidate at University of Southern California, Santa Cruz; Ana Spalding, professor of marine and coastal policy at Oregon State University; and Kathryn Becker-Blease, director of the OSU School of Psychological Science. Registration: https://tinyurl.com/fieldsafepanel.
Closing keynote of the OSU ADA30 Celebratory Symposium, 11:30 a.m. As the culmination of this month-long celebration, Therí Alyce Pickens will present “After Almost 100 Days of Biden: Race, Disability and a Head.” Registration: https://blogs.oregonstate.edu/ada30.
Frankie Bowers presents “Park Visitors’ Opinions Regarding the Benefits of Outdoor Recreation and Management Strategies at Stanislaus River Parks,” 1 p.m., Zoom. Bowers is working toward a Master of Natural Resources degree in forest ecosystems and society. Email FES.Workbox@oregonstate.edu for the link and password.
Hatfield Marine Science Center research seminar, 3:30 p.m., Zoom. Caren Braby, marine resources program manager; Maggie Sommer, fishery management section leader; and Leif Rasmuson, marine fisheries research project leader at Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s Marine Resources Program will present “Policy and Science for Sustainable Fisheries in Oregon.” To access the seminar, call +1-971-247-1195, meeting ID 945 5573 115; or https://oregonstate.zoom.us/j/94555731151?pwd=RnJ6eVg0ODdzRUpVc0pQbUlIdUV3dz09#success.
“inQUEERy: Queering the sySTEM,” 4 p.m., Zoom. Part of a series of lightning talks hosted by OSU’s Out in STEM, given by graduate students and OSU alumni on subjects that intersect LGBTQ+ identities and STEM. Registration: https://bit.ly/3tMXXRK.
“API Culture through Generations,” 5:30 p.m., Zoom. How is Asian and Pacific Islander food represented on campus? Share your stories and experiences with current and past leaders of the OSU Global Community Kitchen in a virtual panel discussion, Hear about the impact of the Global Community Kitchen on cultural foods on campus. Have a story, memory or recipe to contribute? Send submissions for the digital cookbook being created. This free event is presented by the OSU Alumni Association, the Global Community Kitchen and Diversity & Cultural Engagement. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcuCrrz0qE9HYru8xdgz4roGLaZCleqL_.
“Voting Rights and Election Integrity,” 6 p.m., Zoom. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the featured speaker for this year’s Governor Tom McCall Memorial Lecture. She will speak on Oregon’s voting system and ongoing efforts to establish fair, accessible elections. The lecture is hosted by OSU’s School of Public Policy in the College of Liberal Arts. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MDian4l6RMa_Fi158nnOmg.
Friday
OSU College of Public Health and Human Sciences research seminar, 1 p.m. Watch this seminar, live or recorded, on the CPHHS website. CPHHS professor Urszula Iwaniec will present “Alcohol: A Simple Nutrient with Complex Actions on the Skeleton.”
Tuesday
People and Nature Lunch Series, noon. Rachel Handy of Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Sciences will present “The Importance of Collaboration with Wildlife Rehabilitation Centers for Bat Research and Conservation.” The lecture is free and open to all. Registration: https://peopleandnatureosu.weebly.com/schedule.html. Sponsored by the Department of Fisheries, Wildlife & Conversation Sciences’ Human Dimensions Lab.
Wednesday
Department of Biochemistry & Biophysics talk, 10 a.m. Michal Sharon of the Weizmann Institute of Science, Israel, will present “Rapid Mass Spectrometry Investigation of Overproduced Proteins from Crude Samples.” Registration: https://beav.es/J6Q.
Bioinformatics Users Group, noon, Zoom. Jeremy Weisz, associate professor and chair of biology at Linfield University, will present “Exploring Biomarkers of Wine Grape Microbiomes in Biodynamic vs. Sustainably Farmed Vineyards, i.e., Figuring Out which Bacteria and Yeasts are Important on Grapes in Different Vineyards.” Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJIode-trT8jE9JSMTlmbQ8EMFNnFKj2voVC.