Lectern (May 27)

“inQUEERy: Queering the sySTEM,” 4 p.m., Zoom. Part of a series of lightning talks hosted by OSU’s Out in STEM, given by graduate students and OSU alumni on subjects that intersect LGBTQ+ identities and STEM. Registration: https://bit.ly/3tMXXRK.

“API Culture through Generations,” 5:30 p.m., Zoom. How is Asian and Pacific Islander food represented on campus? Share your stories and experiences with current and past leaders of the OSU Global Community Kitchen in a virtual panel discussion, Hear about the impact of the Global Community Kitchen on cultural foods on campus. Have a story, memory or recipe to contribute? Send submissions for the digital cookbook being created. This free event is presented by the OSU Alumni Association, the Global Community Kitchen and Diversity & Cultural Engagement. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEpcuCrrz0qE9HYru8xdgz4roGLaZCleqL_.

“Voting Rights and Election Integrity,” 6 p.m., Zoom. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is the featured speaker for this year’s Governor Tom McCall Memorial Lecture. She will speak on Oregon’s voting system and ongoing efforts to establish fair, accessible elections. The lecture is hosted by OSU’s School of Public Policy in the College of Liberal Arts. Registration: https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MDian4l6RMa_Fi158nnOmg.