Lectern (May 20)

Organizing Black Liberation webinar, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_e9HTJfj4TymFJ6ZGOEiUOg. This webcast will feature a panel of students, faculty and alumni whose work and activism is geared towards the abolishment of barriers placed on Black lives. This webcast is moderated by Brandi Douglas. This webinar is part of the We Have Work to Do campaign and the Rest in Power event series. This event is sponsored by the Office of Institutional Diversity, the OSU Alumni Association, and the Division of Student Affairs.

Friday

FST Farm 2 Fork webinar, noon to 12:45 p.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_2EB8KY-oSTuDkBXOnXpZtA. “Food Hubbing: Strengthening Connections for Oregon’s Regional Food and Beverage Brokers.”

Tuesday

"Future Forests: Disruptive Forces and Creative Solutions in Natural Resources," 8 to 11 a.m., https://oregonstate.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GvokvqdOT82Se7ZqJP8Dfw. Virtual seminar created by the forestry faculties of the University of Helsinki, University of British Columbia and Oregon State University to explore complex questions in a discussion with experts from four continents whose expertise spans technology, business, governance and conservation.