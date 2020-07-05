Lebanon's Star Spangled Celebration lights up the night sky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LEBANON — Lebanon was the place to be for fireworks on Independence Day.

The fireworks were set off in Cheadle Lake Park on Saturday night, but in an effort to comply with social distancing guidelines spectators were not allowed in the park. So families claimed parking spots in commercial lots and along side streets all over the south side of town to secure good viewing locations for the show.

People traveled from all over the Willamette Valley to watch the fireworks, which was one of the only displays in the area.

Phillip Sanchez of Philomath brought his children Kaitlyn, 11, Cassidy, 5, and Caleb, 3, to Lebanon to watch the show.

“Everywhere else is not doing it. We wanted to show the kids some fireworks, so we’re here,” Sanchez said.

He typically takes his family to Newport for the Fourth of July, but that community event was canceled this year. Sanchez said Lincoln City was hosting a display, but Lebanon’s event was closer.

He would have preferred his children be able to attend the traditional Star Spangled Celebration at Cheadle Lake Park. That event typically includes games and activities for children as well as musical entertainment on the main stage, along with food vendors and other amenities.