We’ve all experienced the irritable crankiness that comes on when we wait a few hours too long to eat.

Thankfully, Ronda Vinson and Marcie Lindley have opened a spot for Lebanon locals to visit when it’s time to feed the beast: Hangry Solution.

Their business started out on wheels in October 2020, and once they saw the success of their food truck, they decided to open up shop at a brick and mortar location, 1112 S. Main Street in Lebanon. They opened their doors March 13.

Hangry Solution offers huge portions of comfort food at an affordable price. Vinson said their salads weigh three pounds and can feed at least two people for a couple of days.

“We’re very community oriented,” she said. “What I enjoy the most is just being able to meet the community and the customers.”

If Vinson and Lindley have not heard from a regular customer in a few days, they will call and check in on them. When they heard of a customer whose father had passed away, they decided to donate a bunch of food to the funeral service.

“We want to treat them all like family,” Vinson said.

Vinson and Lindley belong to a group called Dala’s Blue Angels, which raises awareness around child abuse. For the entire month of April, Hangry Solution will donate $1 of every burger sold to the cause.

Vinson worked in the fast food industry as a teenager, but did not return to the restaurant business until 2018 when she took a job serving alcohol in the very building her business sits now.

That’s where she met Lindley, who has a culinary degree and always wanted to open a food truck.

“Her passion is definitely around creativity of foods,” Vinson said about Lindley. “When the opportunity became available to get this building, and since we were already familiar with it, it was time to kick off a restaurant.”

People who used to frequent the food truck can now park and eat inside the restaurant. Vinson said they’ve decided to keep the trailer for catering events.

When the weather warms up, they plan to expand their seating so people can sit outside.

Besides the three-pound salads, some fan favorites at Hangry Solution are the half-pound burgers, baked potatoes, homemade meatloaf, clam chowder, Monte Cristo and club sandwiches and the Wednesday special: a prime rib dinner for $15.

“We don't make any money, but we just feel that everyone in the community should have the ability to have a nice dinner, at least once,” Vinson said.

Each week, one of the top fans on the restaurant’s Facebook page wins a free prime rib dinner.

Vinson is gluten-free and knows the struggle of not having as many restaurant options that fit that kind of diet. That’s why Hangry Solution has several gluten-free items on the menu, and even a gluten-free fryer in the kitchen.

The items on the kid’s menu make light of the reality of going to a restaurant with children, with names like “I don’t know,” “I don’t care,” “I don’t want that” and “I don’t like that.”

Hangry Solution is open from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.