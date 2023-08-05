Beginning Monday, Aug. 7, Cascade Drive will be closed to through traffic as the city of Lebanon begins the Cheadle Lake Park utilities project.

Detours will be in place. This phase of the project is expected to last until Friday, Sept. 1.

Residents are encouraged to visit the city of Lebanon website at https://www.lebanonoregon.gov/gis for continuous updates regarding construction location and road closures.

Those with questions or concerns regarding the project can call the engineering department at 541-258-4923, or email engineering@lebanonoregon.gov.