LEBANON — Cyndee McNeal always knew she was adopted and that her ancestry was part Native American.
But it wasn’t until the 48-year-old hematology laboratory specialist at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital met her 90-year-old aunt, Rita Bahr, during a trip to the Midwest in August that her family history became crystal-clear.
“We look alike. We like the same style of clothing and we love jewelry,” McNeal said of meeting her father’s sister for the first time.
McNeal was born in Lakewood, California, and spent time in foster care with what would become her adoptive parents, Donald and Eleanor Baker. She graduated from high school in The Dalles in 1987.
“I knew a little bit about my birth family, but not much,” McNeal said. “I knew my father’s name was Jay and we thought I was partially Cherokee.”
McNeal grew up, joined the Army and served in Germany, Texas, Washington, Oklahoma and California. She married, had two children, Gabrielle, 22, and Johnny, 13. She also has a granddaughter, Ava. She later divorced.
She moved to Lebanon several years ago to be near her adoptive parents, who have since died.
Last spring, McNeal took an Ancestry.com DNA test to begin her journey of discovering her family history.
“I wanted to know more for my children and granddaughter,” McNeal said.
Her search revealed that she had a cousin, Jeremy Wiggs, who was living in California. They made contact and McNeal learned that her blood family were members of the Sac Fox nation in Kansas and Nebraska.
There are three bands of the Sac Fox: the Meskawki in Iowa, the Sakiwaki in Oklahoma and the Nemahaki in Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.
Famous Olympic athlete Jim Fox was a member of the Sac Fox Nation.
In the 1700s the Sauk and Fox were two different tribes, but after an attack by the French, they united. The Sac and Fox Nation of Missouri people and their ancestors have been historically located in Canada, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska.
She also learned that all members of the nation are invited home for an annual tribal council meeting in August. Wiggs was planning to attend and invited McNeal.
‘I always thought I was one-quarter Cherokee, one-quarter Italian and the rest French, Irish and German,” McNeal said. “But I’m actually 50 percent Sac Fox and 40 percent from Great Britain and France. Not Italian at all, which is too bad.”
McNeal said the thought of finding an extended family was both exciting and a bit scary.
“I have a sister by my adoptive parents, but she is 18 years older than me,” McNeal said. “So, I was basically raised as an only child.”
During her research, McNeal learned that her father’s name was Jay Merle Robidoux, and that he was born in 1931. His wife’s name was Donna, and she was born in 1948.
Additional research found that her father was the son of Charles Robidoux, who was the grand chief of the Sac Fax nation for 53 years.
“We contacted my Aunt Rita and she said my family had been searching for me for years,” McNeal said. “She is the secretary for the Tribal Council.”
When McNeal met her extended family for the first time, “It was amazing. I wanted to cry,” she said.
Her travels took her to the tiny community of Reserve, Kansas, in the far northeast corner of the state. Reserve is about 50 miles northwest of St. Joseph, Missouri. The Sac Fox nation extends from there into southeast Nebraska.
McNeal said her family extended her the utmost courtesy and took her on tours around the Sac Fox nation, from its historical museum and casino to an outing to view the tribe’s herd of buffalo.
“It is a very interesting dynamic to learn that my grandfather was a chief,” McNeal said, adding that her aunt, Rita, is "very kind.”
She also met Jeremy’s sister Amber and his mother, Bridget, who also serves on the Tribal Council.
“I plan to keep in touch with everyone, but I’m still trying to process all of this information,” McNeal said.
McNeal said some people have asked her if there are any financial benefits to verifying her Native American ancestry.
“I didn’t do this for that,” she said. “I’m two classes away from my master’s degree in public administration and I have a good career already. I did this for my children and granddaughter. They needed to know their heritage. Now they have a history, a family tree.”
She said her daughter is old enough to vote at the annual tribal meeting.
McNeal said she is disappointed that her parents are deceased.
“I do think it’s interesting that my dad, an uncle and I all served in the Army,” McNeal said.
McNeal said her quest turned out “way better than I ever imagined,” but the good news is tempered a bit with some sadness.
She thinks she has a sister who may be homeless and living in California. She believes the woman was featured on a television news segment, but she has not been able to verify that information.
McNeal said the activities of the last few months have given her a peaceful feeling.
“I can now trace my ancestry back to the 1700s,” she said. “Before this, it was just me and my kids.”