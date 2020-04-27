Lebanon woman charged with assault for vehicle crash

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Lebanon woman has been charged with second-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an injury crash in connection to an incident from Sunday.

Cheryl Kelly Hansen was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

A male was injured in the crash. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.

A probable cause affidavit in the matter was not immediately available on Monday after Hansen’s court hearing.

Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.

Hansen also was charged with probation violation in a second case in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.

— Kyle Odegard

