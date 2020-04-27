Lebanon woman charged with assault for vehicle crash

A Lebanon woman has been charged with second-degree assault and failure to perform the duties of a driver in an injury crash in connection to an incident from Sunday.
Cheryl Kelly Hansen was arraigned in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
A male was injured in the crash. The Lebanon Police Department investigated the case.
A probable cause affidavit in the matter was not immediately available on Monday after Hansen’s court hearing.
Second-degree assault is a Measure 11 crime that carries a mandatory minimum sentence of nearly six years in prison.
Hansen also was charged with probation violation in a second case in Linn County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon.
— Kyle Odegard
