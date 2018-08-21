A Lebanon woman was charged with first-degree arson on Tuesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court.
Sarah Kristine Shelton, 34, appeared via videoconference from the Linn County Jail.
Judge Daniel Murphy set her bail at $50,000, the minimum security required in Oregon for a crime with a mandatory minimum prison sentence.
The prosecution had asked for higher bail, but Murphy responded that Shelton would be highly unlikely to afford the $50,000 security.
Shelton’s next court appearance was set for Sept. 4.
The crimes allegedly occurred on Monday, but other details of the charge were not immediately available.
Linn County Sheriff’s Office logs show that deputies responded to the 400 block of Center Street near Lebanon at 5:12 p.m. on Monday.
Shelton was arrested after a disturbance at her residence, police logs state.
A Sheriff's Office spokeswoman couldn’t be reached for comment on the case on Tuesday. A probable cause affidavit in the case wasn’t immediately available after Shelton’s court hearing on Tuesday afternoon.