LEBANON — Lebanon's new water treatment plant is on schedule to finish in November, although city officials say drivers should have full use of River Drive before that.
Ron Whitlatch, engineering services director for the City of Lebanon, said Wednesday that River Drive, currently closed from Franklin Street east to Mountain River Drive, should reopen on or about Sept. 14.
The road, which leads to the new plant, was to have reopened in late August. However, utility crews needed more time to move their poles, Whitlatch said. That delayed city work in finishing the street paving and sidewalks.
The new water treatment plant itself, being constructed next to Cheadle Lake at 2500 River Drive, will be going through its final testing phases in November, Whitlatch said. A grand opening is to be scheduled later this fall.
The construction cost for the plant, river intake and under-drain work for the Santiam Canal is about $27.8 million, Whitlatch said. Work began in spring 2017.
When complete, the plant will have its own intake on the Santiam River and will be able to produce 4.5 million gallons of treated water per day. That can be expanded to 6 to 8 million gallons per day with a few filter changeouts, he said. "It's all sized for that."
The city's existing plant on Second Street is rated for about 3.8 million gallons and doesn't really have room for expansion, Whitlatch said.
"We were confined by that site," he said, adding: "It was built in the '40s. It has lived its useful life, and it's time to make new."
No plans are in the works yet for the old water treatment plant, Whitlatch said. It will continue to run through the new plant's testing period, as a safety measure, but whether it's mothballed, torn down or sold after that will be up to the Lebanon City Council. No plans have been proposed.
The existing plant uses filter beds and an accelerator with a pretreatment system. The new plant will use microfiltration; updated technology that has a better shot at removing toxins.
The system isn't set up at this point to eliminate the toxic algae that plagued the water system that serves Salem, but that can be added if necessary, Whitlatch said. It costs much more up front, and Lebanon has never detected any toxic algae, so the system doesn't currently have that treatment system in place.
Water rates, low-interest loans through the state and systems development charges have paid for the new plant, Whitlatch said. He said it's expected to last for 75 to 100 years, unless Lebanon undergoes a giant increase in population.
City officials started working on the new plant about a decade ago, revising the city's master plan, adjusting water rates and beginning the planning process.
"Yeah, it’s been a long process, but it's been a good process," Whitatch said. "It's going to be good for our community, and we’ll be set for the future."