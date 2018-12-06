With temperatures expected to be in the low 20s on Thursday night, the Lebanon Warming Shelter is set to open.
The shelter will open at 7 p.m. on Thursday night and operate until 7 a.m. on Friday. The Lebanon Warming Shelter is at the First Christian Church (Lebanon Soup Kitchen), 170 E. Grant St.
In the coming days, the weather will be monitored and additional updates on the shelter will be posted on the city of Lebanon’s Facebook page.
Animals are welcome at the shelter but need to be kenneled. Snacks, warm beverages, mats and blankets will be provided.
Current volunteers or those who would like to volunteer should contact Deb Eby at 541-401-1276.
Donations of blankets, socks, gloves and more are still needed and can be dropped off at the Lebanon Soup Kitchen.