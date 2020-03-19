Lebanon vets home update: One critical, one serious, other 12 in good condition

“One of the biggest complaints is they’re tired of being in their rooms,” he said. “Most of them have been fever-free or in low-grade fever for the last few days.”

The remaining 137 residents of the Veterans’ Home have tested negative for the disease, Richardson said.

“We have tested over 200 employees also who have been around these clients so we can make sure we are not spreading this virus through the community,” he said. “Those who don’t get tested will not be around patients for 14 days.”

Richardson bristled at the suggestion that the Veterans’ Home might have put Lebanon residents at risk by not acting swiftly or decisively enough to isolate potentially infected veterans.

“I think the question should have been why didn’t the rest of this community take more steps to ensure they didn’t transmit this virus to my veterans,” he said. “I don’t think the community should worry about the virus being spread (by the Veterans’ Home).”