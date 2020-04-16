Lebanon vets home has 5th COVID-19 death; three new cases in mid-valley

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed another life and infected three more residents in the mid-valley.

The latest COVID-19 fatality was a resident of the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon who died Wednesday, according to an announcement posted Wednesday night on the facility’s Facebook page. The home has had 21 cases of the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus and currently has four active cases, the Facebook post said.

Benton County has two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 27 cases with four deaths, according to Oregon Health Authority data. The most recent fatality was a 74-year-old woman who died Tuesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. County officials reported Thursday that four Benton residents are currently hospitalized with the disease.

Linn County has one new case of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 54 with five deaths. All five fatalities have been residents of the veterans’ home in Lebanon.

Oregon has had 1,736 cases and 64 deaths from the disease, according to the most recent data released by OHA. Those totals did not include the fifth Linn County death. The most recent fatalities reported by OHA include four Multnomah County residents ranging in age from 56 to 84 and a 92-year-old Marion County resident.