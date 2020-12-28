Lebanon vets home gets COVID-19 vaccines

Residents and workers at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.

This spring, the facility was the site of a novel coronavirus outbreak that sickened 38 people, killing nine of them, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority. That single outbreak represents more than a quarter of the pandemic’s death toll so far in Linn County.

On Monday, the OHA reported that nearly 20,300 people had been vaccinated throughout the state, after another 840 residents received vaccines on Sunday.

The agency also announced Monday that Oregon had 865 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases — the fourth time in five days the caseload had been under 1,000. Six new deaths also were announced by the OHA, though none of those were in the mid-Willamette Valley.

Linn County had 12 new cases and Benton County had seven.

Oregon now has had 1,433 COVID-19 deaths and 110,545 cases during the pandemic.

Linn County has had 32 deaths and 2,552 cases, while Benton County has had 11 deaths and 1,305 cases since March.