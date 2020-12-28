Lebanon vets home gets COVID-19 vaccines

Residents and workers at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend, according to a news release from the Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs.
This spring, the facility was the site of a novel coronavirus outbreak that sickened 38 people, killing nine of them, according to figures from the Oregon Health Authority. That single outbreak represents more than a quarter of the pandemic’s death toll so far in Linn County.
On Monday, the OHA reported that nearly 20,300 people had been vaccinated throughout the state, after another 840 residents received vaccines on Sunday.
The agency also announced Monday that Oregon had 865 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases — the fourth time in five days the caseload had been under 1,000. Six new deaths also were announced by the OHA, though none of those were in the mid-Willamette Valley.
Linn County had 12 new cases and Benton County had seven.
Oregon now has had 1,433 COVID-19 deaths and 110,545 cases during the pandemic.
Linn County has had 32 deaths and 2,552 cases, while Benton County has had 11 deaths and 1,305 cases since March.
Oregon had 515 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, which was 23 more than Sunday. There are 113 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, eight more than Sunday.
Other counties reporting cases on Monday included: Baker (1); Clackamas (125); Clatsop (5); Columbia (5); Coos (1); Curry (1); Deschutes (11); Grant (1); Harney (1); Hood River (8); Jackson (69); Jefferson (1); Josephine (7); Lake (1); Lane (35); Lincoln (2); Malheur (5); Marion (80); Multnomah (121); Polk (32); Umatilla (11); Union (1); Wasco (3); Washington (305); and Yamhill (14).
All of those whose deaths were reported on Monday had underlying health conditions. They were: a 79-year-old Jackson County man; another 79-year-old Jackson County man; a 67-year-old Lane County woman; an 85-year-old Lane County man; an 87-year-old Lane County woman; and a 77-year-old Lane County woman.
The vaccine has been proclaimed safe and effective by scientists and health professionals, including a panel of experts from Oregon, Washington, California and Nevada.
The vaccine is free to all who take it, and Oregon has prioritized residents of long-term care facilities, as well as frontline health care workers, to receive it first.
Residents and staffers at the Oregon Veterans Home in The Dalles also received their first doses of the vaccine over the weekend.
“Hope is here, but the darkest days of this pandemic may yet lie ahead,” said Oregon Department of Veterans Affairs Director Kelly Fitzpatrick. “Oregonians, including those in the communities surrounding our veterans homes, have made tremendous sacrifices this year to save lives, and we are grateful. We ask you to hold this historic line just a little longer, to help ensure the health and safety of our veterans and those most vulnerable among us.”
