Lebanon vets home employee diagnosed with COVID-19

The state of Oregon announced on Sunday afternoon that a staff member at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon has been diagnosed with COVID-19.

That brings the cases of COVID-19 in Linn County to 10, and all of them are connected to the veterans’ home. Nine residents there had previously tested positive.

The employee at the veterans’ home was sent home when symptoms appeared and has remained in isolation ever since, according to a news release from the Oregon Health Authority.

After someone contracts COVID-19, illness usually develops within 14 days. People can spread the disease while they are asymptomatic, however, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In total, Oregon now has 39 people total who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. On Sunday afternoon, the Oregon Health Authority also reported one new case in Yamhill County and another case in Deschutes County, both of which are believed to have been acquired by community spread. The community spread of coronavirus and COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, was to be expected, said Dean Sidelinger, State Health Officer and Epidemiologist.

The first two cases at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon were reported by the state on Wednesday night.