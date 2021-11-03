Lebanon Veterans’ Home awarded $1.7M VA grant, here's how it will be spent

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs is awarding a grant of $1.7 million to build an activities room for the memory care unit at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, according to an announcement from U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Springfield.

DeFazio said that he believes there is an obligation to properly care for those who served in the nation’s military.

“Memory care facilities require accommodations that can’t be provided by normal assisted living facilities,” DeFazio said in his announcement. “These funds will help improve quality of care for the residents of the Lebanon Veterans’ Home by expanding their activities room for the memory care unit – helping senior veterans struggling with memory disorders stay active.”

Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs, which owns the state’s two veterans’ homes, said the state agency is grateful for the federal grant.

“This funding will improve the quality of life for our honored residents in Lebanon at a time when they need hope and support,” Fitzpatrick said in a statement included in DeFazio’s announcement.

Fitzpatrick later said by email that the new activity room will improve care for the residents in several ways, offering a change of scenery and the opportunity to interact with others in engaging, innovative ways. She said spaces such as this one are critical to the overall health and well-being of long-term care residents.

“The recreation team at our veterans’ homes has done a phenomenal job – particularly during the challenges of the pandemic – finding safe, socially distanced activities for our residents that help improve their mobility and enrich their lives, and this dedicated space will give them more room to work with,” Fitzpatrick wrote.

The construction timeline for the activities room was not immediately available.

