Lebanon trailer fire caused by electrical failure

Fire destroyed a camp trailer Thursday morning in the 39000 block of Golden Valley Drive east of Lebanon.

Lebanon Fire District crews were dispatched at 9:07 a.m. to the scene, where smoke and flames were emerging from a 33-foot camp trailer and threatening an adjacent 60-by-40-foot pole barn. Personnel prevented the blaze from spreading to the latter by establishing a protective hose line between the shop and trailer.

No injuries were reported. Resources from four Lebanon Fire District stations responded. An Albany Fire Department medic unit provided ambulance coverage during the incident.

A preliminary investigation into the fire's cause has indicated an undisclosed electrical failure in the area of the trailer's refrigerator.

The trailer was a total loss.

