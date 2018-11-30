Lebanon is getting ready for its annual Holidays in the Park celebration, with events scheduled throughout the day on Saturday, Dec. 1, at Ralston Park, 925 Park St.
The celebration begins with a Jingle Bell 1-mile walk/run, starting at the park. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with the walk/run at 10. Prizes will be given for the ugliest sweater.
From 2 to 4 p.m., Build Lebanon Trails will hold a Holiday Historic Downtown Walk starting from Ralston Park. Walkers are asked to check in at least 20 minutes early to use a provided listening device. Historians will share the history and legends of downtown Lebanon during the walk.
From 2 to 7, visitors can return to the park to enjoy horse-drawn carriage rides, participate in a children's poster contest, listen to music and other live entertainment, browse food and craft tables and check in with Santa Claus.
The Twilight Parade begins at 5:15 p.m., followed by the tree-lighting at 6.
Main Street from Wheeler/Tangent to Oak Street will be closed from 5 to 6 p.m. for the parade. All side streets from Park to Main and Second to Main will also be closed. Detours will be in place. Normal traffic flow will resume at 6 p.m.