Lebanon teen, living with rare and deadly cancer, celebrates birthday

Thomas Radley is trying to show his mom how to spell the F-word.

The 13-year-old was propped up in a hospital bed Friday, March 25 in a Lebanon living room, his blue eyes scanning the face of Jolen Burch as she counted out long and short beads on a bracelet that are supposed to be Morse code.

“Dot, dot, dash, dot — that’s F,” Thomas said.

He’s been in the bed for entirely way too many days, recovering and biding time between courses of powerful chemotherapy drugs that pale his skin and kill his hair and hold back the exceedingly rare cancer that metastasized in his back.

Burch’s bracelet, and Thomas’ matching copy, suggest to the cancer what it may do.

A boy's response

Thomas was tucked in beneath a blanket printed with the logos of professional football clubs, surrounded by signs of action.

A sign bearing the thin blue line version of the U.S. banner hung on one wall. On another, a logo for Oregon’s children’s tackle football program Freedom Football League was imposed alongside a second national flag.

A Lego-branded kit displayed a commercial truck on its package. Nearby, Radley’s name was printed on a firefighter’s helmet.

Thomas said he misses action.

“Being able to skate. And fish. All of it,” Thomas said. “Anything I’d like to do.”

Instead, he Googles.

Since his December diagnosis, he's searched for Morse code. He looked up what to do with Red Dead Redemption 2 once he’d 100% completed the game.

Thomas smiled knowingly as Burch described the relentless torrent of internet-researched horsepower and motor displacement figures her son uses to describe fast cars.

“He remembers numbers like crazy,” Burch said.

There is if nothing else a set of numbers significant in Thomas‘s life.

Three — that’s how many video games he’s played on an Xbox since he began fighting the fast-swelling tumor that is devouring his spine.

Five — the successive days in a course of treatment, when Thomas rides in a van to Portland for chemotherapy each month at Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.

Twelve — the number of months oncologists at the renowned children’s hospital said Thomas has to live.

Burch has made it her job to care for the boy as he lives with deadly cancer. She helped rally teachers and parents in Lebanon to make him an honorary firefighter and an honorary varsity high school football player.

She’s arranged a surprise birthday party for Thomas on Friday, April 1 at Willamette Speedway. He turns 14 on April 5.

“I want him to feel like a superstar,” Burch said. “I want his dreams to come true.”

Thomas, meanwhile, lives moment to moment, video game to Google search as cancer and cancer drugs grow and kill cells and write the outcome of his body in long trips to Portland and missed football games.

“There’s bad days, there’s good days,” he said.

Only just then, he said, he didn’t know what a good day looks like.

A body's response

Burch can recount some of the bad ones, like the day near the start of the autumn, she said, when Thomas complained that his back hurt.

He played on the offensive line in a local club league football squad — left guard, he said — and he took some hits. The boy got off the ground more slowly. He took longer after each blow to recover.

A physician told Burch that Thomas had strained his back, she said, and they accepted the pain as a sports injury.

Then there was the day Thomas returned to Lebanon from visiting family in California.

She said Thomas was thin when he walked through the family’s front door — she believes down 30 pounds. Sweat beaded on the boy’s forehead, she said.

“He was lethargic and grumpy,” Burch said. “And he’s never grumpy.”

This time, they believed a kidney stone was dehydrating Thomas after staff at an urgent care clinic told them it was a likely cause for poor water retention, Burch said.

The next day, she said, he couldn’t walk.

Burch described a something-is-very-wrong sense of urgency. They checked in at an emergency room where staff took blood and X-rayed Thomas.

In the waiting room, they heard the word cancer for the first time.

“He looked at me. We both broke down,” Burch said. “I held him. I choked. I dropped to the ground.”

The medical response

She’d been nervous, she said, that something catastrophic was happening to her boy. But she went with the word of medical professionals working with the most likely diagnostics, escalating upward through clinical settings until Thomas arrived at one of the most specialized practices in the state.

Hospital blood tests showed cancer was likely, Burch said. But a CT scan at a pediatric oncology department at Doernbecher revealed lesions. Images showed spots between the fibers of his muscles, a growth corrupting the curve of his spine.

“At that point they knew it wasn’t going to be leukemia,” Burch said.

She said his doctors diagnosed Thomas in December with alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma and estimated treatment gives him a 13% chance to put the cancer in remission and one year to live.

Just 500 cases are reported each year in the U.S., out of more than 1.6 million cancer cases. That’s about .03% of cancer patients, or one in 3,200.

Burch said the diagnosis shifted her thinking toward resilience. Waking up to Thomas is a blessing, she said.

“You have your little ruts you get stuck in,” she said. “I wake up and see what my kid is going through, and it’s like why would I spend even 30 seconds stressing over that?”

Appointments, scheduling transportation on specialized medical vans, opportunities to get Thomas out in Lebanon — all of the demands on time that came after filled their lives, and a white board Burch said she used to keep track of Thomas.

The community response

In December, children at Thomas’ school in Lacomb organized a gift drive to send him Christmas presents.

Few knew by mid-February that Thomas has greater odds than not of dying.

The school’s parents association scheduled a day where the school’s about 280 students gathered outside and waved, cheered and held signs as Thomas rode past in a car. Lebanon’s varsity football players handed him a signed football and posed for photos.

Karson Maple and Kaden Holt were the two boys maybe closest to Thomas. Karson played quarterback on Thomas’ club football squad. Kaden had spent time with the others outside of school.

He said Thomas had been looking forward to starting a job over the summer and saving money for a pickup.

“This summer I’m going to start working and saving for one," Kaden said. “And I hope he gets his.”

Burch said she believes her son is pushing away friends as the boys struggle to talk about Thomas’ prognosis.

“He has friends over, and they don’t know what to say,” she said. “It’s uncomfortable as much for them as it is for him.”

Thomas acknowledged he’s become depressed.

“Kinda,” he said.

On Friday, he was scheduled to take a medical transport van to a Portland Trail Blazers game where the team fell 106-125 to the Houston Rockets — his first time in that city that wasn’t for medical treatment since doctors discovered the tumor.

His family’s apartment was hectic.

Thomas played Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, a single-player mission involving an armed flight on a snowmobile from a Russian military base in Kazakhstan.

His brother, his sister and a friend who may as well be an adopted brother talked across the room at one another. A new puppy, a corgi named Winston, picked up a toy to thrash it.

The puppy growled, the children yelled and Thomas sat — no sound, no motion but the rapid clicking of fingers on an Xbox controller as he fixated on his snowmobile tearing down the alpine slope on a TV.

He alternated between talking about treatment and video games, pausing at times to consider his outlook on his body or listen to Burch as she talked about the way she sees him as brave.

He didn’t hesitate to answer who would win the game that night.

“Blazers,” he said.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

