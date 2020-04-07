Lebanon teachers reach out to seniors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lebanon Community Schools closed the doors in mid-March after Gov. Kate Brown issued an executive order shutting down all public schools in the state until April 28.

Classrooms, empty. The cafeteria, a ghost town.

But something still walks the halls at Lebanon High School, its footsteps echoing off the halls: heartbreak.

A specific type of disappointment for students who have worked 12 years, toiling away at learning the alphabet and colors before moving onto addition, subtraction, biology and algebra only to have the last weeks, usually filled with pomp and circumstance, slip through their fingers.

"We're heartbroken for them," said college and career coordinator Wendy Eilers.

Brown's executive order currently extends only to April 28, but on Monday, Washington State closed its schools for the remainder of the year, joining at least two other states.

"Our hearts break for them at the possibility of not having all the things at the end of the year they worked hard for," Eilers said.

So, she sent an email.