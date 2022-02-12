Lebanon takes $20m bond to the ballot

It's official: Lebanon’s school district will ask voters for $20 million to replace leaking roofs, seizure-prone air-conditioning machinery or heaters at all eight of its schools, and renovate the community’s 55-year-old public swimming pool when it sends a bond to the voters in May.

The Board of Directors for Lebanon Community Schools unanimously approved a resolution on Thursday, Feb. 10 to place a facilities bond request on the May 17 primary ballot.

If approved, Oregon would provide an additional $4.3 million.

And it “doesn’t even come close” to covering what Lebanon Community School District needs to fully update, repair and renovate all of its facilities, district spokesperson Susanne Stefani said.

The hope, she said, is to keep Lebanon’s school buildings free of leaks and potentially dangerous aging air-conditioning machinery through the next decade.

A faulty heater filled two classrooms at Green Acres Elementary with smoke in December, triggering a fire alarm. No students were in the building.

“The kids get buildings that are safe and up to code,” Stefani said. “It’s not anything anyone necessarily will see, but it’ll keep our roofs intact. It’ll keep our fire safety systems up to date.”

An architect in 2021 reported all eight school buildings, the district’s administrative building and Lebanon Community Pool — owned by the school district, but operated by Lebanon Aquatics District — needed repairs or renovations, with several elementary schools clocking in at more than $3 million in estimated costs.

The district would need $5.5 million to repair Seven Oak Elementary. Lebanon High School would cost just less than $16.6 million.

All district buildings but Pioneer and Riverview elementaries were identified in the report as “poor-condition,” with some buildings approaching functional failure.

Survey respondents told the district last year they wanted to prioritize renovating the pool that has settled at an angle and risks rusty iron pipes bursting under the building.

Those survey answers showed the city sees its pool as important.

“Maybe your kid doesn’t swim, but it hires high school students to work as lifeguards,” Stefani said. “It benefits seniors with a therapy pool.”

The district estimates the bond would cost $50.75 each year for a property owner with a home assessed at $175,000. Taxpayers would start paying in 2023.

