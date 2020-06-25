Lebanon, Sweet Home libraries open up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mid-valley libraries are starting to reopen, but the big ones in Corvallis and Albany likely are a ways away from joining the club.

Lebanon opened June 15, with Sweet Home following suit the next day. Hours are shorter, new coronavirus-fueled protocols are in place and much of the usual programming is virtual, but the opportunities are there for kids who want to keep up on their reading this summer.

Here is a look at how each library is handling the situation:

Lebanon

Director Kendra Antila said she was surprised at the low turnout in the first few days of the reopening, noting that perhaps not all customers were aware of the opening and some might be taking a cautious approach with regard to when to visit.

The library plans to offer a summer reading program in July, but there will be no group gatherings or celebrations.

“It hurts our heart because it’s a big deal, it’s very fun. It’s very important for kids and families. We’ll make up for it next summer,” Antila said.

The library, at 55 Academy Street, is open noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with curbside pickup of items from 10 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.