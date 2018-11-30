A Lebanon man faces accusations of robbery, assault and more after being arraigned on five separate cases in Linn County Circuit Court on Friday afternoon.
David Russell Coats, 36, had his bail set at $210,000 by Judge David Delsman.
In the most serious case, Coats was arraigned on indictment and charged with first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and two counts of fourth-degree assault for an incident that occurred on June 24. That case was investigated by the Lebanon Police Department.
According to prosecutor Michael Paul, Coats assaulted a woman in front of her child, hitting her multiple times, and then stole her car. “When she tried to stop him, he threatened her and swung at her with an ax handle,” Paul said.
Coats has previously been convicted of assaulting his accuser.
In a second case from Oct. 10, which was investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Coats was charged with second-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.
Paul said that Coats hit another man over the head with bolt cutters after an argument about an email, and the accuser needed to be hospitalized due to his injuries.
The state has filed a notice of intent to seek an enhanced sentence in that case.
On Nov. 12, a deputy saw Coats in a vehicle and knew that Coats had warrants for his arrest, Paul said. Coats fled, crashed the vehicle, causing it to flip, and then fled on foot. The vehicle turned out to be stolen.
In another case, Coats was arraigned on amended charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and failure to appear from a June 22 case that was investigated by the Oregon State Police.
He also was charged with probation violation regarding a fourth-degree assault case from 2015.
Coats’ next court hearing is scheduled for Dec. 17.