The 110th Lebanon Strawberry Festival will hold its Junior Parade in downtown and crown a queen at the festival grounds at Cheadle Lake Park on Friday.
The Strawberry Festival Grand Parade is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. on Saturday and will fill Main Street with marching bands, equestrian groups, public safety vehicles, floats and more.
The Junior Parade, much more modest by comparison, but still plenty of fun, starts at 2:30 p.m. on Friday. It will once again flow in the regular direction of traffic on Main Street.
This parade will begin at Rose Street and proceed south to Maple Street. The Boys & Girls Club will serve as the staging area.
The queen’s coronation will occur on the main festival stage at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
For many years, the Strawberry Festival queen was crowned during a ceremony at Lebanon High School. This event was held prior to the festival.
Jami Cate, Strawberry Festival board chairwoman, said this year’s change is in keeping with the earliest traditions of the event when the queen would be crowned downtown during the festivities.
Organizers hope that many more people will be able to see the coronation this year because it will be held at Cheadle Lake Park.
The coronation will be followed by a performance by the Dusty Rhoades Band, and then by headliner Steve Holy.
Those who go to the festival grounds at Cheadle Lake Park will notice that the site is fenced for the first time.
Cate said this will improve security at the site by controlling the points of entry and exit.
The festival has maxed out its parking in recent years, so for the first time, there will be a shuttle service to Cheadle Lake Park. The shuttle service will operate only on Saturday.
Festival attendees can park at the Calvary Chapel (the former Elks Lodge), 633 Park St.; the First Assembly of God, 726 W. Oak St.; or the First United Methodist Church, 1890 S. Second St. The shuttle will operate all day.
"People can stay for the fireworks, which will be even bigger this year, and then take the shuttle back to their cars," Cate said.
If the shuttle service is successful, it may be expanded in future years.
There will also be opportunities for festival attendees to connect with the event's long history. There will be displays of festival court dresses at several locations around town: the Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity and Restore, 566 S. Main St., and the store front next door at 550 S. Main St.; Frill & Thread, 745 S. Main St.; and the Linn County Art Guild, 605 S. Main St.
For the third time, there will be a special float in the main parade for members of past Strawberry Festival Courts. This reunion float was created for the 100th edition of the festival in 2009 and returned in 2014.
Cate has done much of the work contacting past court members.
"It's been really fun to get them involved. You read emails and letters from them and you get to know them," Cate said. "They're in every walk of life, all over the world. They're a part of the history of this festival and of our town."