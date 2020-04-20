Lebanon Strawberry Festival canceled

The Lebanon Strawberry Festival has filled the streets of the city that friendliness built nearly every summer since 1909. This year, for the first time since 1945, the streets will remain empty for the three days in June traditionally reserved for strawberries.
On Monday, the Strawberry Festival board announced that the event would not go on for the 111th time amid uncertainty surrounding the current stay at home order issued by Gov. Kate Brown. The order--Stay Home, Save Lives--is part of the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, an illness responsible for more than 40,000 deaths nationwide.
"As the summer months approach, our focus needs to be continuing any and all safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus and rebuilding our community by following the Governor’s Stay Home Save Lives Order," a statement from the board read. "It is uncertain when the required social distancing and restrictions on mass gatherings will be lifted and due to the size of the event, we must consider the greater good."
According to board chairwoman Cindy Kerby, the festival, originally scheduled for June 4, draws around 40,000 people to Lebanon over three days.
The decision, she said, was not made lightly and included input from the city's mayor, police chief, the fire marshal and the city manager.
"Who knows, anything can happen but as far as we can tell the state isn’t going to remove the large gatherings ban anytime soon," Kerby said. "And we have 40,000 visitors so we had to do what’s best for the community."
She also noted that the virus has shuttered some small businesses and left other struggling making it difficult to predict if the city could sustain an influx of 40,000 people for a long weekend.
"The Strawberry Festival Board is dedicated to improving our festival for years to come, and it is our goal that we will be able to come together and celebrate tradition, health and renewed excitement for our future next spring," the statement read. "Please stay safe, stay healthy and continue to show support for our community by supporting each other. Lebanon will always be the city that friendliness built. We are in this together."
