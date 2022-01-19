Lebanon schools meeting rapidly devolves, shuts down

A heated round of public comment that started with a request to wear masks and devolved into accusations from audience members led Lebanon Community Schools officials to cut off a recent school board meeting less than 15 minutes in.

The meeting was then rescheduled — and canceled again — shortly afterwards.

The Jan. 13 meeting’s agenda featured a presentation on the coming $20 million school facilities bond, a superintendent evaluation, a special education restraint and seclusion report and a discussion about a school health center, among other items. But the meeting never made it beyond the public comment portion topping the agenda.

After the flag salute, Superintendent Bo Yates asked a handful of audience members to abide by masking guidelines, which he said they did only briefly. The first member of the public to speak took issue with school-based health centers and other concerns, going over the time limit by double to make his point.

School-based health centers "have positive aspects such as well-checks, sports physicals, sore throats and sprained ankles,” Matt Wyatt said. “They also have a controversial side people must be informed about. These include birth control, hormone therapy, invasive exams and abortion referrals among other critical issues.”

After the first speaker, the board offered to hear one more person, noting the three-minute limit on public comments and a 15-minute allotment for the public comments' portion of the meeting. That drew impromptu arguments and accusations from the audience. One person claimed the school board had “doctored” a video of a November 2021 school board meeting.

The commotion lasted five minutes, with audience complaints escalating, including requests to refrain from any voting regarding school-based health centers before a town hall discussion can be held. While the centers were on the agenda as an informational item, there was no vote before the board to approve them.

A point of order was raised and board Chair Mike Martin called the meeting off, saying it would be moved online at a later date.

Yates said Wednesday, Jan. 19, that some of the audience members weren’t following audience participation rules regarding public comment. He said the interruptions reached a point that the board meeting couldn’t continue effectively, so the January agenda will be stacked onto February's.

“You can’t run a meeting when people aren’t willing to participate appropriately. It becomes a joke,” Yates said. “We want to have discussions with the community and promote engagement. … We don’t want to turn things into a spectacle.”

The feedback is valued and desired, Yates added, though not everyone can be pleased with any given outcome. He said the school district will continue to look for dialogue and compromise where possible amid what he called a constant white noise of stress affecting everyone.

In describing the value of school-based health centers, Yates cited more than 135 homeless students among the student body who need care that might not be accessible elsewhere. He said the district has been looking at a more comprehensive health program for years.

“People want what is best for their kids, and we want what’s best for the kids in our community,” he said. “They almost always align.”

Yates encouraged the public to connect with the school district outside of board meetings for efficiency.

