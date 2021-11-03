Lebanon Schools considering $20M bond for facilities, pool

A school facilities assessment and survey of the Lebanon community have sparked discussions about a possible $20 million bond measure, with $8 million in matching funds from the state.

The assessment highlighted the need for facility renovations and repairs, according to a news release from Lebanon Community Schools, which serves more than 4,000 students.

Conducted by an independent firm in 2019, the assessment showed aging mechanical systems and roofing, HVAC, single-glazed windows, inadequate insulation, and non-compliance with ADA standards. Fire safety and security system improvements are also required.

Superintendent Bo Yates said the district is considering a $20 million bond and would also apply for a state grant of up to $8 million in matching funds. The taxpayers would pay an annual $52 per $100,000 of assessed property value on the bond.

The $28 million would be short of the district’s overall need for repairs, which Yates said could be well in excess of the $41 million indicated in the facilities assessment.

“It won’t put everything back into like-new condition, but it’ll allow us to do the major maintenance that will allow us to move forward,” Yates said.

Putting $10M into the community pool

The Lebanon Community Pool is owned by the school district and operated by the Lebanon Aquatics District. It was built in 1965.

The pool facility, with 62,000 annual visitors, requires significant renovation to its pools, decking, locker rooms, restrooms and systems such as its half-century old heating pipes that are starting to fail. The projected remodeling cost is around $10 million, which includes expanding the popular therapy pool by 30%.

“We’ve been responsibly keeping it up to date, but after 55 years it’s time to make some major renovations,” Yates said. “The chlorine is eating the pipes away, and it’s just no longer able to serve its purpose.”

Band-Aid fixes might hold things together in the short-term, but Yates said without a bond the pool would have to be shut down in the near future. And the Band-Aids aren’t cheap, as the antique pool system requires custom-built parts and extraordinary repair measures just to keep it working.

To make matters worse, the pool itself is unstable and is tilting in the ground. You can see it by the way the gutters are unevenly filling with water. The water is still crystal clear but it takes much more effort from the team working the pool to keep it that way.

Lorlee Engler, executive director of the Lebanon Aquatics District, believes the pool is good for the whole community, providing life-safety skills and athletic opportunities for students and family recreation programs as well as health and wellness benefits.

“People also come to Lebanon for the pool, then shop and dine in area businesses, which helps the local economy,” Engler said in the news release. “Improving the pool extends these benefits for decades to come.”

Updating buildings for future generations

With the exception of Pioneer and Riverview elementary schools and the Lebanon High School Annex, the school district’s buildings were built prior to 1969.

“We take good care of our facilities, which is why none need replacing at this time,” Yates said in the news release. “However, they have reached the age where we do need to make renovations or replace some of the operating systems, which is more than just routine maintenance.

Among the needs are new boilers for the heating systems at the high school and Cascades School, whose systems date back to 1950. All of the schools need their security and safety systems reviewed for alignment with law enforcement and fire agency protocols. Most of the schools also need kitchen updates.

“Our food service program is just unbelievable,” Yates said. “We feed not just our kids but the community as well.”

The district passed a bond in 2001 that is slated for retirement in 2030, giving the opportunity to consider major renovations and perhaps new school construction at that time, Yates said. The current levy rate is $168 per $100,000 of assessed value. The new bond would potentially push it to $220, which Yates said is the 20-year average of the levy rate.

“It’s nothing more than what the community has done previously,” Yates said. “But it would allow us to do some significant maintenance and also take care of the pool.”

A district survey of 528 residents in July indicated two priorities: improving safety and completing important maintenance to extend the life of the existing school buildings. Community members also want to renovate the pool and add space in school buildings for preschool programs to serve young families.

The school district is planning for public meetings before proceeding with a measure. More information including a copy of the facilities assessment report can be found on the school district website.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon.

