Lebanon school district proposes to build new preschool

The Lebanon school district is proposing to build a new preschool which could serve up to 160 children.
The 4,900-square-foot building is expected to have four classrooms plus administrative space and, if approved, would be built on the property of the Lebanon Community Schools district office on Fifth Street.
The project will be considered by the Lebanon Planning Commission during its online meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The proposed preschool was discussed during the online Lebanon school board session last Thursday.
Superintendent Bo Yates said the district hopes to keep construction costs as low as possible for the 70-foot-by-70-foot building. Much of the work will be completed by the Lebanon High School building construction program, and the district will seek donations of materials and expert assistance.
“It will really help us meet some of the needs of the community and provide more preschool support so our kids are entering school more ready than what they have been,” Yates said.
Yates noted that kindergartners in Linn County tend to rate fairly low in school readiness, and Lebanon’s readiness rate falls below the county average.
“There’s no reason for that. We just need to be proactive and create opportunities for those kids,” Yates said.
The plan is to have a morning session and an afternoon session for two separate cohorts of preschoolers. Each of the four classrooms will serve between 16 and 20 students. Each classroom will be staffed by a teacher and one or two adult instructional assistants.
Yates said the preschool will be operated in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam.
School Board member Mike Martin asked which funds would be used to pay for the construction costs for the preschool. Yates said the high school building program is currently finishing up construction of a duplex and the profits from that sale are expected to be more than sufficient to cover the cash costs of the preschool.
Because the property is zoned for public use and a preschool is an allowed use, the application simply requires an administrative review before the Planning Commission.
During the online session, School Board members also received an update on the district’s construction excise tax. William Lewis, the director of business services, said the district has reached an agreement with Linn County for the collection of this tax on new construction permits which fall under the county’s jurisdiction.
A similar agreement had previously been reached with the city of Lebanon. Lewis said the pieces are nearly in place for the district to begin assessing this tax on new residential and commercial construction within the district.
“When we have final agreements and everything’s signed off, then we basically start from that day forward,” Lewis said. “I’m assuming that’s going to be late December, early January before we can start collecting on those.”
The district will collect $1.25 per square foot on new residential construction. The district also will collect $0.65 per square foot on new non-residential construction, with a $33,700 cap on this fee for each project assessed.
