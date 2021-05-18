Lebanon School Board race too close to call

The race to represent Zone 5 on the Lebanon Community Schools board of directors was too close to call on Tuesday night.

As early returns came in, challenger Nichole Piland held a 26-vote lead over incumbent Todd Gestrin.

But when results were updated, Gestrin held a very slim advantage. In the latest results posted Tuesday night, Gestrin received 1,314 votes and Piland tallied 1,308 votes.

A total of 2,644 votes have been counted in the race, with a turnout of 11.5% of eligible voters. In order to trigger an automatic recount, the margin would have to fall within 0.2% of the vote, which in this race would be approximately six votes.

In an interview conducted when Piland held a narrow lead, Gestrin said that if the race did not fall within the automatic recount range, he would concede.

“I would not want to waste money and other people’s efforts,” Gestrin said. “I don’t know Nichole, but I don’t have any ill feelings or discomfort about her past or anything about her. If she wins, it really won’t bother me because I know her heart obviously is about the kids, just as mine is. I certainly will wish her well and support her 100% if that’s how it ends up.”