A Lebanon registered sex offender was sentenced to 25 years in prison in Linn County Circuit Court on Thursday after being convicted of several new child pornography charges.
Mark Richard McKuhn, 41, pleaded guilty to six charges of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one count of attempt to use a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct.
McKuhn was trying to do much more than just downloading child pornography off the Internet, Prosecutor Julia Baker said, in an interview on Thursday.
An investigation by Detective John Trenary of the Linn County Sheriff’s Office found that McKuhn was representing himself as a teenager and contacting children online. After chatting with them on sites and developing a relationship – essentially grooming the youth – he would ask them sexual questions and ask them for pictures of themselves, often requesting explicit images, Baker said.
“Mr. McKuhn presented a high public safety risk,” she said, adding that the children of Linn County were particularly in danger.
“People should know this stuff is out there and really happens,” Baker added.
Baker said Judge Daniel Murphy followed her recommended sentence in the plea deal. Defense attorney Elijah Brown asked for a sentence of 15 years.
Despite his attempts, McKuhn had not created or generated new child pornography in Linn County, and authorities aren't sure if he contacted local kids. But he did contact minors in Michigan, Australia and elsewhere, Baker said.
Thirteen additional charges of first-degree encouraging child sex abuse and one count of encouraging the sexual assault of an animal were dismissed as part of the negotiated settlement.
McKuhn was arrested in March at a house on North Second Street in Lebanon after an extensive investigation by LCSO, which was assisted by the Albany Police Department, the Lebanon Police Department and Linn County Parole and Probation, according to a news release.
In 1999, McKuhn pleaded guilty to first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and two counts of first-degree sex abuse in Linn County Circuit Court. Several other sex crimes were dismissed. He was sentenced to nearly 15 years in prison, according to Oregon’s online court database.