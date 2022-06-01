 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lebanon Public Library waives late fees on kids', teens' materials

The Lebanon Public Library is no longer charging late fees on children's and teens' materials.

The Lebanon Public Library has announced that effective Wednesday, June 1, late fees are no longer accruing on materials for children and teens — no matter the age of the person checking out the materials.

The change comes in time for the library’s summer reading program. Items will still have a specific due date, and patrons will still be charged for lost or damaged items.

In a news release, library staff members have expressed their appreciation for the support of the Lebanon City Council in the library’s ongoing effort to remove barriers that could prevent youth from using the library.

All summer reading events are free, and do not require a library card for participation.

For more information, call the library at 541-258-4926, visit www.LebanonOregon.gov/library, like www.facebook.com/LebanonOregonLibrary or follow Lebanon Library on Instagram.

