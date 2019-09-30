An intoxicated driver hit parked motorcycles outside a Lebanon bar, pushing one of them into a man standing on the sidewalk and knocking him unconscious, then fled the scene early Saturday morning, according to the Lebanon Police Department.
Justin Tanner Lacy, 21, was arrested on charges of second-degree assault, vehicular assault of a pedestrian, driving under the influence of intoxicants, failure to perform the duties of a driver (injury crash), three counts of failure to perform the duties of a driver (property damage), reckless driving and two counts of reckless endangering, a news release from the LPD states.
He remained lodged in the Linn County Jail on Monday morning.
The crash occurred at about 1:30 a.m. on Saturday outside Merlin’s Bar & Grill, 45 W. Sherman St.
A white Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and crashed into two parked motorcycles in front of the bar. After the male was struck by the motorbike, he hit the wall outside the establishment, the news release states.
He was unconscious for nearly four minutes, but upon waking, declined medical assistance from Lebanon Fire District personnel and sought treatment on his own.
Two separate residents followed the Mustang to apartments on 12th Street where they blocked the vehicle in a parking stall. Those individuals called LPD, advising authorities of the suspect vehicle’s location. Officers who investigated found that two males ran from the Mustang prior to the arrival of police, but one person stayed with the Mustang, the news release states.
Officers discovered that Lacy was the driver of the vehicle, according to the news release.
About 10 people were outside Merlin’s when the crash occurred, but only the one male was hurt. Both motorcycles sustained heavy damage and are believed to have been totaled, the news release states.
The case remains under investigation and those with information pertaining to it should contact Officer James Glover at 541-258-4326.