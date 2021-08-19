Lebanon police asking residents near Entek to shelter

MID-VALLEY MEDIA
The Lebanon Police Department is asking the public to shelter in place inside their homes within a 10-block radius of Entek due to a silica leak at the company.
A news release about the leak was issued at 7:54 p.m. by the agency.
Entek is located at the 200 block of Hansard Avenue in Lebanon.
According to the company's website, Entek sells lead-acid separators, lithium-ion separators, extruders and engineering services.
The LPD news release stated that additional updates would be made as the leak is being cleaned up.
