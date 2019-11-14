An arson suspect told Lebanon police investigators that he started a fire at the Champion Mill site in February because his girlfriend had broken up with him, and he was also upset that his parents had been unkind to him, according to court paperwork.
Owen Daniel Mercier, 23, of Lebanon, was charged with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief in Linn County Circuit Court on Tuesday.
Mercier told police in an October interview that he chose to set the mill building ablaze because it had been abandoned, according to a probable cause affidavit in the case.
“Owen told me he entered and exited through a door on the side of the building, piled up debris such as clothes, wood pieces and cardboard boxes at either end of the interior of the building. He said he then lit the piles of debris on fire using two small green propane torches. He said he waited inside until both piles were burning and the entire interior was bright. He said he left through the side of the building and then drug a board behind him to cover his tracks in the snow,” wrote an LPD officer.
The fire occurred at approximately 10:20 p.m. on Feb. 25 and destroyed a 50,000-square-foot building. Lebanon Fire District investigators estimated the loss at $50,000.
While officers were on scene, three subjects were escorted off the mill property. One of them was Mercier, according to the affidavit. The two other people reportedly walked from their nearby residence where they met up with Mercier and decided to walk closer to see the fire. They were warned for trespassing.
In October, a Lebanon Police Department detective received a tip that indicated Mercier had confessed to starting the fire with a propane torch.
Another building at the former Lebanon mill site was scorched by a fire on Monday afternoon, but firefighters from Lebanon and elsewhere were able to quickly extinguish the flames and save the structure.
Two passersby are silhouetted by Monday night's fire at the former Champion Mill site, where crews from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville and Scio battled a second-alarm blaze for three hours. Lebanon police later escorted the passersby and a female from the site. See more photos in our online gallery.
A Lebanon Fire District snorkel truck battles Monday's Champion Mill site fire from the building's north side. The fire's cause remains under investigation, according to Lebanon Fire Chief Jason Bolen. See more photos in our online gallery.
Snorkle trucks from Lebanon and Sweet Home douse the fire at a building on the former Champion Mill site.
Two passersby are silhouetted by Monday night's fire at the former Champion Mill site, where crews from Lebanon, Sweet Home, Brownsville and Scio battled a second-alarm blaze for three hours. Lebanon police later escorted the passersby and a female from the site. See more photos in our online gallery.
The blaze engulfed a structure behind the iconic water tower at the former Champion Mill site.
A firefigher walks along the west edge of the fire.
Sweet Home fire department deploys their snorkle while assisting Lebanon at the former Champion Mill site.
A Lebanon Fire District snorkel truck battles Monday's Champion Mill site fire from the building's north side. The fire's cause remains under investigation, according to Lebanon Fire Chief Jason Bolen. See more photos in our online gallery.
