The Lebanon Police Department has arrested a man suspected of starting a chemical fire on Tuesday in the Lebanon Walmart, 3290 S. Santiam Highway.
Joel Lee Reynolds Jr., 49, was taken into custody on charges of first-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief on Thursday.
According to a news release, investigators determined that several pool chemicals inside the store had been mixed, and the chemicals then ignited.
While fire damage inside Walmart was mostly contained to one aisle, the smoke contaminated a large portion of the store.
Walmart remains closed due to the fire, and the cost of the damage is not known.
The pool chemicals fire was reported at about 12:49 p.m. on Tuesday. When officers arrived, Walmart employees were already evacuating customers from the store.
Due to the risk of chemical smoke exposure, surrounding businesses were evacuated at the direction of the Lebanon Fire District, the news release states.
About 100 employees and an unknown number of customers were inside the store when the fire started. No injuries have been reported, according to the news release.
Reynolds has a limited criminal history in Oregon, according to the state’s online court database.
However, the news release states that he has had multiple prior contacts with police. In 2018, he was trespassed from the Walmart store.
Investigation into the fire continues. Those with information about the case should contact Lebanon Police Department Detective Chris Miner at 541-258-4314.