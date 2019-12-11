Lebanon police arrest identity theft suspect

The Lebanon Police Department arrested a suspect who allegedly tried to use stolen credit cards on Tuesday night at Schmizza Public House, 2602 S. Santiam Highway.

When confronted by officers, Anthony Luke Ritter, 35, of Veneta, ran from the scene, according to a news release. After a short foot pursuit and struggle, he was taken into custody and officers found him to be in possession of a stolen vehicle, methamphetamine, heroin, stolen identification items and forged documents, the news release states.

He was given medical assistance by paramedics prior to being transported to the Linn County Jail.

Further investigation revealed that Ritter is suspected of criminal activity in several other cities in Oregon as well as several other states.

Ritter is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday afternoon in Linn County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated identity theft, unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit card.

The owner listed in the vehicle theft charge is a Honda dealership in Coos Bay.