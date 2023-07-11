Lebanon is warning people to stay out of the water after the city discharged partially treated sewage for hours early Tuesday, July 11 into the South Santiam River.

The river is potentially hazardous where solid waste from the city’s wastewater treatment facilities drained into the Santiam in northeast Lebanon, possibly carrying excess bacteria.

Public works employees are unsure how much untreated sewage ended up in the river but said solid waste likely flowed out of the facility for “hours” after Monday night, July 10 before crews caught sight of a failed valve when they started their shift Tuesday.

“We’re trying to do some calculations, but it’s going to be a wild guess,” Public Works Director Jason Williams said.

Williams said Lebanon will investigate how a valve failed that normally would prevent solid waste sludge from feeding back into a tank where sewage is separated.

Solid waste falls out of the sewage onto the bottom of a basin called a clarifier, and the liquid waste component, mostly water, flows over the edge of a tank and is channeled for further treatment with disinfectants like chlorine.

The separated, disinfected water is piped to the river where it’s discharged as effluent.

Williams said the Public Works Department has ordered tests on samples of river water down- and upstream from the city’s effluent outfall to compare levels of bacteria.

“We’ll keep testing until there are no results,” Williams said.

Lebanon receives between 2 and 8 million gallons of sewage each day and treats up to 15 million gallons in a day at the wastewater plant.

The city sued an engineering firm for $10 million in 2017, claiming Corvallis-founded CH2M deliberately misled Lebanon when it used unproven technology in the design and operation of the wastewater facilities.

Lebanon took over its wastewater operations in 2020. Jacobs Engineering, which bought out CH2M, agreed to pay $12 million to Lebanon to settle the suit.

Williams said Lebanon is working with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to investigate the solid waste leak and develop a prevention plan.

