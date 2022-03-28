Lebanon nursery branches out to mid-valley home veggie farmers

Lebanon's Breeden Family Farms/B.F.F. Nursery is venturing into vegetable starts with a farm stand the Breeden family hopes will help the community thrive.

The current operation opened in October of 2021 when Derry and Celia Breeden took the reins of some of the old Van Essen Nursery in Lebanon.

The Breedens currently sell shrubs, perennial flowers and ornamentals. The bulk of their plants are shipped out-of-state to places like Colorado, Kansas and New Jersey.

The nursery employs four full-time workers and as many as 10 when potting projects need more helping hands. They also mix their own soils and fertilizers, keeping the farm self-sufficient.

Those four workers include Pablo Gonzalez, who's worked at the nursery for nearly 28 years. His advice for first-time gardeners is to be willing to take on a challenge.

"Every plant is different," Gonzalez said. "Mistakes are how you learn."

Currently, the B.F.F. Nursery is open from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The farm stand will have separate hours, running from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, according to Derry.

The farm stand will operate onsite and offer what Derry describes as every kind of garden variety vegetable under the sun. That includes carrots, corn, rosemary, thyme and tomato plants.

Veggie starts will sell for $2 apiece and flower baskets should sell for $25 each. The price model may not make the Breedens big money, but that's not the goal, according to Derry.

"We really enjoy talking to other gardeners and learning more through those conversations," Derry said. "This is about building community."

According to Derry, the farm stand has a tentative start date of April 1.

On Fridays and Saturdays, Breeden Family Farms will be a place devoted to customers with not a semi-truck in sight.

The Breedens want the farm stand to be a place where the community can come together and share their mutual planting passions, Derry said.

"We see the supply chain as particularly vulnerable, especially these days," Derry said. "A crisis could make groceries disappear from store shelves in a week."

To that end, the Breedens plan on hosting canning classes to teach first-time gardeners how to stock their own pantry.

B.F.F. Nursery customers have other things to look forward to in the coming months.

As summer nears, Derry said the nursery will boast fruit trees and berry bushes at wholesale price. By May, it will offer flower baskets, hanging baskets and annual flowers.

For now, the Breedens are excited about the future of the farm and helping their customers take charge of their own supply chain.

"We want our community to be more self-reliant," Derry said. "It's hard to be captivated by fear when we're surrounded by fruits and vegetables."

Tim Gruver covers the city of Albany and Linn County. He can be contacted at 541-812-6114 or Tim.Gruver@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @T_TimeForce.

