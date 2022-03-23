Lebanon nurse assistant censured for giving narcotics against orders

A Lebanon nursing assistant was censured March 16 for disobeying orders and administering narcotics to a patient who previously had been hospitalized for a drug overdose.

Amber Lynne Lawhon had been told not to administer the medication to the patient who was newly arrived at a care facility after a hospital had admitted that patient for a drug overdose, according to an Oregon State Board of Nursing disciplinary order.

The state licensing authority learned in July that Lawhon had administered the narcotics. It cited her for misconduct and failing to administer medications as ordered, placing a formal reprimand on her certified nursing assistant and medication aide licenses as a warning from the state.

Lawhon could have her licenses revoked if she violates the law again, according to the order.

Oregon licensed Lawhon as a nursing assistant in 2005 and as a medication aide in 2008.

