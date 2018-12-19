The Lebanon School Board hasn't nailed down every detail yet on its search for a new superintendent, but it has decided to make sure the public is involved.
Board members agreed Monday to a search process that will narrow results to three finalists, whose names will be made public. The finalists will meet with community residents in public forums.
In other business Monday, board members agreed to enter negotiations with Sand Ridge Charter School to renew the school's contract with the district, and heard a presentation from Live Longer Lebanon, a volunteer coalition supporting health goals for the community.
Live Longer Lebanon asked for the district's endorsement of, and participation in, a one-week "5-2-1-0" challenge from Feb. 1 through March 2. Using paper trackers or logging onto www.5210challenge.org, participants are asked to eat five or more servings per day of fruits or vegetables, spend only two hours or fewer on leisure screen time, spend one hour on a physical activity and drink zero sugary beverages.
The school district's superintendent search process will be led by professional recruiter Hank Harris of Human Capital Enterprises, the same firm working to find a superintendent for Greater Albany Public Schools.
Harris told the board Monday he recommends a more confidential process in which candidate names are not released publicly, but staff/community committees interview the finalists to provide feedback. In his experience, he said, qualified candidates sometimes take themselves out of the selection process rather than risk alienating their current districts by going public with an interview.
Board member Tammy Schilling said she believed that was the best option in order to reach as many candidates as possible, and Board Chairman Tom Oliver said he could understand the reasoning.
But board member Richard Borden said he was strongly in favor of a more public process, and in the end, the rest of the board followed his lead.
"I think the community has high expectations from us that this will be transparent," Borden said. "If that costs us a candidate, so be it."
Lebanon is seeking a successor to Rob Hess, who resigned July 1 through an agreement with the board that was approved 3-1 during a June 14 special session. Details of the resignation or the agreement have not been made public, with board members saying only that the resignation decision came after the board went through Hess' evaluation.
Bo Yates, the assistant superintendent, has been serving as interim superintendent while the board seeks a new chief of schools.
The next step, now that the board has decided on a finalist process, is for interview and focus groups to determine the profile of an ideal candidate. That profile is to be ready around the end of January so the board can begin initial and finalist interviews in March.
Harris plans to meet again with board members in a work session starting at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, in the board room of the Santiam Travel Station. The regular meeting will follow at 7.