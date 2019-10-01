The Lebanon Fire District's board of directors has named Joseph Rodondi the district's new fire chief.
An agreement was finalized Monday night, according to a Lebanon Fire District announcement.
Rodondi will replace Chief Gordon Sletmoe, who retired in May after 37 years as a firefighter. Sletmoe has led the Lebanon district since 2015, having joined a year earlier as assistant chief. He stayed on to work on a bond project for a station and key apparatus and will remain through December to assist Rodondi with the transition to chief.
“Chief Rodondi is a good fit for the position,” Sletmoe said in a statement. “He is extremely well qualified, recognizes the value of the team we have built at the Fire District, and understands the importance of community.
Rodondi has more than 30 years of fire service experience. He served with the Livermore-Pleasanton Fire Department in California from 1997-2015, beginning as a firefighter/paramedic. He worked through the ranks as fire engineer, captain, battalion chief and deputy fire chief and finally deputy fire chief from 2010 to 2015, when he retired as deputy fire chief and acting fire chief. He formerly served with the San Bruno, California, Fire Department from 1985 to 1997, where he was a firefighter/acting fire captain and fire mechanic.
Rodondi has an Associate of Science degree in Fire Science from the College of San Mateo in California, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix. He and his wife, Deborah, are now relocating to the Lebanon area with two of their three children, daughter Veronica and son Dante. Another daughter, Ashley, lives in Florida.
“I would like to thank the Fire Board for the honor of serving as Lebanon’s next fire chief,” he said. “I consider it a privilege to serve an organization of dedicated staff that places a high value on providing outstanding customer service. My family and I have found Lebanon to be warm and welcoming. We look forward to being part of such a wonderful community.”