A Lebanon man who murdered a woman in December 2005 died in prison on Wednesday.
Kenneth Charles McPhail, 53, was in the end-of-life care program at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution in Pendleton.
His earliest release date was in December 2068.
McPhail pleading guilty to murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and felon in possession of a firearm in March 2006 for the death of 20-year-old Melissa Bauer of Lebanon.
You have free articles remaining.
Bauer was founded stabbed to death on Dec. 20, 2005 at Larwood County Park between Lebanon and Scio.
According to archived stories from the Democrat-Herald, Tonya Lynn Neal-Strawn of Lebanon was convicted of hindering the prosecution in the case and sentenced to four years in prison. Another woman, Patsy Marie Dodson of Lebanon was found guilty of hindering the prosecution and sentenced to a year in prison.
About a year-and-a-half before the murder, McPhail had been released from the Oregon Department of Corrections after serving a 12-year sentence for attempted murder and attempted assault. In May 1993, he shot another Lebanon man in the head, critically injuring him. The victim was left partially paralyzed and blind in one eye.
In 1987, he was convicted of four counts of second-degree robbery.