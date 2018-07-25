LEBANON — The Oregon Department of Forestry cited two Lebanon residents Monday after the pair accidentally burned down a shed while trying to find a lost knife.
Fire Supervisor Chad Calderwood said Johne Griffith, 22, and Nevin Gilkes, age not immediately available, were cited to court for unlawfully allowing a fire to start, an infraction.
The Lebanon Fire District responded Monday to two separate fires started by the pair that day, both at 30514 West View St. in Lebanon, but they were not cited for the second.
Deputy Fire Marshal Ken Foster of the Lebanon Fire Department said firefighters first responded to the residence about 3 p.m. Monday.
The two said they were looking for a knife that had been lost in some brush near their 12-by-12 shed and had used a lighter to set the fire to clear the brush to find it. The fire got away from them and destroyed the shed and its contents.
No monetary value was immediately available for the shed and its contents. Foster said he believed it contained bikes and tools.
Calderwood said the shed and contents belonged to the pair, but the shed had been constructed on someone else's property, which prompted an automatic citation.
Foster said about three hours later, the two were using a small weed-burning torch to add a charred patina to wooden boards they were using for a deck at the home. The two were working on a gravel driveway but the boards were too close to an arborvitae tree, which caught fire, bringing firefighters back out.
Backyard burning currently is prohibited throughout the Lebanon Fire District, with recreational fires allowed only in a designated fire pit with a water source at hand and at least 25 feet away from any structure. Portable outdoor fireplaces are not to be closer than 15 feet to a structure.
Foster said it's critical for people to understand that the recent combination of low humidity and high temperatures is resulting in very dangerous fire conditions.
"It is very dry out there. Even though the bushes are green, it doesn't mean they're not going to burn," Foster said.
He added that he hears all the time from people who say they didn't think something green could burn. They don't account for the pitch or oil in the leaves, or for the dry duff behind or around it.
"As soon as you pull some of those green leaves back, everything underneath it is dry," he said. "Whether it's green or brown or whatever color ... don't burn."
The knife has not been found.
