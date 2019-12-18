Lebanon mayor recovering after spinal surgery

Lebanon Mayor Paul Aziz is recovering from spinal surgery and expects to be able to fully resume his duties in the new year.

Aziz has not attended the two most recent public sessions of the Lebanon City Council on Nov. 13 and Dec. 11. Jason Bolen, the council president, led both of those meetings.

The City of Lebanon released a statement Monday afternoon explaining his absence. Aziz wrote:

"I recently had major spinal surgery from which I am currently recovering at home. The surgery was successful, and the doctor is pleased with my progress and healing thus far. As a part of my continued recovery, my doctor has ordered specific precautions over the coming weeks. One of these precautions prohibits me from using my wheelchair at this time, which unfortunately also prohibits me from attending events for the time being.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

"Since the surgery I have been, and will continue to be, carrying out my duties as the Mayor of Lebanon. I would like to express my gratitude to Council President Jason Bolen for attending public events and meetings in my place during my recovery.