Lebanon man struck by multiple vehicles, killed crossing I-5 near Millersburg

A Lebanon man is dead after he was struck by multiple vehicles while attempting to cross Interstate 5 early Saturday morning near Millersburg.

Robert Halfacre, 35, was walking on the freeway around 2:04 a.m. April 2 when he tried to cross in front of traffic and was struck by a northbound BMW 645Ci, according to an Oregon State Police news release.

The BMW’s driver, 50-year-old Paul Sanchez of Klamath Falls, was unable to avoid Halfacre.

Halfacre was struck by several more vehicles, according to the release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police and personnel from Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Albany Fire Department, Jefferson Fire District and Oregon Department of Transportation responded while the freeway was closed for approximately four hours, according to the release.

An email for more details was not returned before press time.

